Fleury made 29 saves on 33 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

Fleury and the Golden Knights struggled through the first two periods and trailed 3-1 at the second intermission. Improvements were made in the third, and Fleury held the fort well enough to earn his fourth straight win, this one in comeback fashion. The 36-year-old improved to 16-5-0 with a 1.87 GAA and a .933 save percentage in 21 starts. With Robin Lehner (concussion) dressed as the backup Wednesday, Fleury may see a reduction in his workload going forward. The two goalies split starts evenly prior to Lehner's absence.