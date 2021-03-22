Fleury gave up three goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Fleury wasn't as sharp as fantasy managers have gotten accustomed to him being this year. He gave up a pair in a span of 51 seconds in the second period, with the first one upheld after Vegas challenged for goaltender interference. The failed challenge led to the Kings' Dustin Brown scoring the game-winner on the ensuing power play. Fleury dropped to 16-6-0 with a 1.93 GAA and a .931 save percentage in 22 outings. The Golden Knights host the Blues on Monday, which will likely see Robin Lehner take a turn in goal.