Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Winning streak no more
Fleury permitting two goals on 34 shots led to a 2-1 road loss to the Oilers on Saturday.
Fleury allowed the game's first goal to some kid named Connor McDavid, and then Ryan Spooner -- who is a relative newcomer for the Oilers -- put one past Flower from the high slot in the third frame, snapping a six-game winning streak for Vegas' go-to netminder. Now, only one point separates the Golden Knights from the trailing Oilers in the Pacific Division standings.
