Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins again

Fleury allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 7-3 victory against the Penguins on Saturday.

The 34-year-old now has 431 career wins, but he's still in search of his first season leading the league in the category. He could accomplish that feat in 2018-19, as he increased his lead with his 27th victory Saturday. Fleury is also first in the NHL with six shutouts. He did get the benefit of the Penguins' go-ahead goal getting overturned Saturday night, but Fleury still made plenty of spectacular saves against his former team. He also owns a 2.49 GAA and .911 save percentage this season.