Fleury yielded two power-play goals from the Sharks in Sunday's 5-2 home win.

Fleury benefited from his allied skaters producing four special teams points -- including three shorthanded goals -- to the detriment of counterpart Martin Jones. in this preseason finale. The Golden Knights will face the Flyers at home for Thursday's season opener. According to Eli Segall of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Golden Knights were sold out of 2018-19 season tickets by mid-March, so it should feel like a playoff atmosphere for Fleury and Co. from the start of the new campaign.