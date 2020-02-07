Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins but underlying numbers suspect

Fleury made 22 saves in a 7-2 win over Florida on Thursday.

He recorded a .920 save percentage on the night, but Fleury has scuffled of late. He has only recorded a single-game save percentage above .897 in four of his last 11 starts and seven of his last 18. Still, Fleury has 21 wins, so his value really depends on your counting categories. The win was a sweet one -- he moved past Henrik Lundqvist for sole possession of fifth on the NHL wins list. Fingers crossed he can tighten things up as the fantasy postseason approaches.