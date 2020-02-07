Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins but underlying numbers suspect
Fleury made 22 saves in a 7-2 win over Florida on Thursday.
He recorded a .920 save percentage on the night, but Fleury has scuffled of late. He has only recorded a single-game save percentage above .897 in four of his last 11 starts and seven of his last 18. Still, Fleury has 21 wins, so his value really depends on your counting categories. The win was a sweet one -- he moved past Henrik Lundqvist for sole possession of fifth on the NHL wins list. Fingers crossed he can tighten things up as the fantasy postseason approaches.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Presumed starter Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Can't slow down Lightning•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Pegged for Tuesday's start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Blanks Preds in Nashville•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting against Predators•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will face one-game ban•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.