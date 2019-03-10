Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins fifth straight start
Fleury gave up two goals on 31 shots in a 6-2 win over the Canucks on Saturday.
Fleury has turned white-hot with five straight wins, yielding only four goals in that span with a pair of shutouts. Fleury paces all goalies with 34 wins, and he also owns a 2.48 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The win streak comes after he went 0-4-1 in the five games before the streak. Needless to say, the current streak is much more appealing to Fleury's fantasy owners.
