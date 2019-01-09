Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins fifth straight
Fleury allowed two goals on 29 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Rangers on Tuesday.
The veteran netminder leads the league with 25 victories and six shutouts, but he's really only beginning to play with consistency and string together some terrific starts. Fleury has won five straight and owns a .956 save percentage during that stretch. He is 25-10-4 with a .912 save percentage and 2.46 GAA this season.
