Fleury allowed three goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 6.

Fleury collected his fourth straight win as the Golden Knights finished off the Avalanche in six games. During the win streak, Fleury has allowed just eight goals on 101 shots for a .921 save percentage. The Golden Knights are now set to face the Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Semifinals, which begin Monday in Vegas.