Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins fourth straight

Fleury allowed one goal on 34 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Flames on Wednesday.

It's been a lot of all or nothing for Fleury this season. Well, right now, he's supplying everything for his owners. He's won his last four games, allowing just two goals, posing a .982 save percentage during the winning streak. Fleury leads the league with 33 wins and eight shutouts, but because of his inconsistencies, his other numbers are pedestrian. He is 33-19-5 with a 2.49 GAA and .912 save percentage in 57 games this season.