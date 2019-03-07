Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins fourth straight
Fleury allowed one goal on 34 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Flames on Wednesday.
It's been a lot of all or nothing for Fleury this season. Well, right now, he's supplying everything for his owners. He's won his last four games, allowing just two goals, posing a .982 save percentage during the winning streak. Fleury leads the league with 33 wins and eight shutouts, but because of his inconsistencies, his other numbers are pedestrian. He is 33-19-5 with a 2.49 GAA and .912 save percentage in 57 games this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod against Calgary•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back-to-back shutouts•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Records seventh shutout•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Dims Stars for 30th win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...