Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins in 800th appearance

Fleury stopped 34 of 35 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Fleury was appearing in his 800th career game, and he allowed a single goal for the second straight game against the Sharks. Fleury owns a 2-0-0 record, a 1.00 GAA and a .965 save percentage through two games. Expect the veteran goalie to tend twine back at home Tuesday versus the Bruins.