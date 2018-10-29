Fleury allowed three goals on 22 shots Sunday, but that was good enough for a 4-3 overtime home win over the Senators.

Fleury's counterpart Craig Anderson stood on his head and stopped 49 of 53 shots at the other end of the ice, but Flower prevailed thanks to a successful penalty shot from Jonathan Marchessault. This was the first win in three games for Vegas' top netminder, who was resolute despite yielding the game's first two goals as well as the first tally in the third frame.