Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins on Opening Night

Fleury stopped 21 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Fleury didn't face too much rubber to start the season, and only a first-period tally from Marcus Sorensen beat the 34-year-old. After the strong performance, Fleury has a good chance of drawing the start in Friday's rematch in San Jose.

