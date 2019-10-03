Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins on Opening Night
Fleury stopped 21 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Fleury didn't face too much rubber to start the season, and only a first-period tally from Marcus Sorensen beat the 34-year-old. After the strong performance, Fleury has a good chance of drawing the start in Friday's rematch in San Jose.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting season opener•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Sharks•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Puts together solid campaign•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields five in season-ending loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal for must-win contest•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.