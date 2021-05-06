Fleury stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 3-2 overtime win against the Wild on Wednesday.

Fleury took a shutout into the latter half of the third period until Minnesota rookie sensation Kirill Kaprizov struck for a pair of goals in a span of 2:10 to give the Wild a brief lead. Fleury ultimately posted his sixth consecutive victory, improving to 24-10-0 on the year with a 2.07 GAA and .926 save percentage. He also has five shutouts.