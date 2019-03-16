Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins sixth straight

Fleury made 40 saves on 41 shots to win his sixth consecutive game in a 2-1 victory against the Stars on Friday.

The veteran goaltender has absolutely been on fire this month. Since Feb. 26, he's won six straight and posted a .973 save percentage during the streak. Fleury is 5-0-0 with a .975 save percentage in March, and the celebrated backstop leads the league with 35 victories and eight shutouts. His overall ratios are looking quite steady as well, as he now owns a 2.46 GAA and a .914 save mark through 59 games this season.