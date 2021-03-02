Fleury recorded 26 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over Minnesota.

It wasn't always pretty for Fleury, and the Golden Knights needed two goals in the final 7:20 just to force the extra session, but he managed to emerge with a second consecutive overtime victory and his third straight win overall. The 36-year-old owns a sparkling 10-3-0 record with an equally impressive 1.77 GAA and .935 save percentage, both of which are pace to shatter his previous career bests. Fleury and the Golden Knights will have a day off before Wednesday's rematch with the Wild.