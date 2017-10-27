Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Won't join team for start of road trip

Fleury won't join the Golden Knights for the start of their six-game road trip, which begins Monday in New York, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Fleury is expected to return to practice soon, but there's no reason for Vegas to rush him back before he's 100 percent, as the Golden Knights have been on a roll lately, winning all four games they've placed since the veteran netminder was diagnosed with a concussion on Oct. 15. Fleury remains without a definite timetable for his return to the lineup, but Vegas should release another update on his status once he's able to resume skating.