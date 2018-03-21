Fleury (undisclosed) will stay back in Vegas while the team departs on a two-game road trip.

Coach Gerard Gallant wouldn't go so far as to rule Fleury out for the entire trip, nor would he provide any details regarding the nature of the netminder's injury. The obvious concern is that the Flower suffered a concussion after taking a puck off his mask in the first period of Tuesday's clash with Vancouver. Until the veteran is cleared to return from whatever ails him, Malcolm Subban figures to see the bulk of the starts.