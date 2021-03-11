Fleury stopped shots before being pulled in the third period of a 4-3 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday.

Fleury was given the hook after allowing three Minnesota goals in less than eight minutes to open the third period, turning a 1-1 tie into a commanding Wild lead. Fleury has been so good all season that Wednesday's performance is likely just a blip that fantasy managers need not worry about. The 36-year-old has also carried a heavy workload as of late and is likely due for a breather. Fleury will take a 12-5-0 record into a two-game set in St. Louis this weekend.