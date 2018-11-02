Fleury allowed five goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-3 road loss to the Blues.

Fleury continues to be a frustrating player to own in fantasy if for no other reason than his inconsistent play. He's now 5-5-1 with a 2.74 GAA and .888 save percentage, but there's a shutout baked into this numbers as well as four more outings of Flower posting a .923 save mark or better. Louie Korac of NHL.com relayed from Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant that his entire team needs to improve. "We had some good moments tonight, then again we end up losing the hockey game, but it's a group thing," he said. "It's the whole group and that's the way we are as a team, and we win as a team, we lose as a team, and we've got to get better. Everybody's got to get better."