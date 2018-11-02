Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields five goals to Notes
Fleury allowed five goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-3 road loss to the Blues.
Fleury continues to be a frustrating player to own in fantasy if for no other reason than his inconsistent play. He's now 5-5-1 with a 2.74 GAA and .888 save percentage, but there's a shutout baked into this numbers as well as four more outings of Flower posting a .923 save mark or better. Louie Korac of NHL.com relayed from Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant that his entire team needs to improve. "We had some good moments tonight, then again we end up losing the hockey game, but it's a group thing," he said. "It's the whole group and that's the way we are as a team, and we win as a team, we lose as a team, and we've got to get better. Everybody's got to get better."
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will face Blues•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins in dramatic fashion•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Loses fourth game of 2018-19•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields two goals in shootout defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.