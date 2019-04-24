Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields five in season-ending loss

Fleury let in five goals on 48 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 7.

Fleury allowed 21 goals in the series, but couldn't find the fourth win to close out the Sharks. It's concerning that Fleury allowed three or more goals five times in the series, which is a major reason why the Golden Knights' second postseason run ended about six weeks earlier than the first.

