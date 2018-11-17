Fleury allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Blues on Friday.

It's been all or nothing for the 34-year-old to begin 2018-19. He leads the league with three shutouts, but he's also recorded a league-high eight regulation losses. In his last five games, Fleury has posted a save percentage above .900 only once, but it was in a shutout on Wednesday. Shutouts are keeping his numbers somewhat respectable, but that won't last much longer if he can't string together quality starts. Of course, Fleury isn't entirely to blame, as the Golden Knights haven't been the same team that went to the Stanley Cup. Overall, Fleury is 8-8-1 with a .901 save percentage, 2.60 GAA and three shutouts.