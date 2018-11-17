Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four scores in loss
Fleury allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Blues on Friday.
It's been all or nothing for the 34-year-old to begin 2018-19. He leads the league with three shutouts, but he's also recorded a league-high eight regulation losses. In his last five games, Fleury has posted a save percentage above .900 only once, but it was in a shutout on Wednesday. Shutouts are keeping his numbers somewhat respectable, but that won't last much longer if he can't string together quality starts. Of course, Fleury isn't entirely to blame, as the Golden Knights haven't been the same team that went to the Stanley Cup. Overall, Fleury is 8-8-1 with a .901 save percentage, 2.60 GAA and three shutouts.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Leading NHL in shutouts•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting versus Ducks•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 22 saves in loss to Habs•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Montreal•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slows down Senators•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...