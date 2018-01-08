Fleury allowed one goal on 29 shots in a 2-1 victory over the Rangers on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has been absolutely outstanding in eight starts since returning from a concussion in the middle of December, posting a 6-1-1 record with a .956 save percentage and 1.35 GAA. Behind that run, Fleury currently owns the best numbers of his career. Even if he cools off a little moving forward, Fleury should be among the goaltender leaders in the percentage categories once he qualifies.