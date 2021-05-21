Fleury allowed two goals on 16 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 3.

Fleury had a third puck get by him in the first period, but the Golden Knights successfully challenged the play for offside. In the final 40 minutes, the Wild mustered just nine shots on net. Fleury didn't dominate Thursday, but he's now allowed just four goals on 81 shots for a .951 save percentage through three games in the first-round series. The crease appears to belong to the 36-year-old netminder, leaving Robin Lehner to serve as backup and wait for a chance to get in a game.