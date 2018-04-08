Fleury allowed six goals on 18 shots during two periods before getting yanked in a 7-1 loss to the Flames on Saturday night.

With this loss, Fleury finished a victory shy of his ninth 30-win season. This defeat will also leave a bitter taste in owners mouths, but they honestly couldn't have hoped for better numbers from the expansion franchise's starting goaltender. He posted a .927 save percentage and 2.24 GAA this season, both of which are career bests. And he responded extremely well after a rough patch in February, recording a .933 save percentage in his final 14 games prior to Saturday. At 33, Fleury is as good as he's ever been.