Fleury allowed three goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 1.

The Golden Knights weren't sharp in the first period, and the Canadiens capitalized for two goals. In the second, Fleury failed on a poke-check, and that allowed Paul Byron to tally what would be the game-winning goal. The 36-year-old goalie saw his five-game win streak snapped with Wednesday's loss. He'll likely get a chance to right the ship in Game 3 on Friday in Montreal.