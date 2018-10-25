Fleury allowed two goals on 26 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks on Wednesday.

A poor start to the season has Fleury behind the 8-ball in most categories, but in his last four games, he hasn't lost in regulation, and he owns a .959 save percentage with a shutout. And despite the slow start, Fleury owns a 2.36 GAA. He and the Golden Knights appear to be back on track, giving him a great opportunity to produce strong fantasy numbers.