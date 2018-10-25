Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields two goals in shootout defeat
Fleury allowed two goals on 26 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks on Wednesday.
A poor start to the season has Fleury behind the 8-ball in most categories, but in his last four games, he hasn't lost in regulation, and he owns a .959 save percentage with a shutout. And despite the slow start, Fleury owns a 2.36 GAA. He and the Golden Knights appear to be back on track, giving him a great opportunity to produce strong fantasy numbers.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Posts record-setting night•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Just misses second straight shutout•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In net Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Blanks Flyers for second win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.