Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields two goals in shootout loss
Fleury stopped 25 of 27 shots but suffered the shootout loss in a 3-2 game versus the Bruins.
Fleury had backed up Malcolm Subban in the last two games, but made a strong return to the Vegas crease. Fleury is 29-18-5 this season, with a 2.58 GAA and a .909 save percentage. He should be retain control of the starts for the Golden Knights now that he's had some rest.
