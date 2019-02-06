Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Zaps Lightning on road

Fleury turned away 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Lightning.

Fleury made 12 saves in the final period which allowed the Golden Knights to tie the game and force overtime. Following a stellar third and five minutes of overtime, Fleury capped the night off by besting all three Lightning shooters in the shootout. The win moves his record to 28-15-4 with a 2.47 GAA and .911 save percentage. Prior to Tuesday's win, the Vegas netminder had lost his last three starts.