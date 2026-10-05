Gatcomb scored a goal and added four hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Gatcomb's goal at 18:28 of the second period stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old forward is on a two-year deal with the Golden Knights after spending the last two seasons with the Islanders. He's a fourth-liner by nature, but he's already earned two points, five shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-1 rating over three contests this season. It's unclear if Gatcomb will keep his spot in the lineup once Raphael Lavoie (undisclosed) is ready to play.