Gatcomb took a high stick to the face and didn't finish Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Golden Knights didn't supply an update on Gatcomb after the contest. The 27-year-old forward picked up an assist prior to his early exit. He has three points, 32 shots on net and 84 hits across 24 outings this season. Gatcomb can be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game in San Jose. If he can't play, Raphael Lavoie figures to enter the lineup in his place.