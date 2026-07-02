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Golden Knights' Marc Gatcomb: Links up with Vegas

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gatcomb signed a contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

While it's not clear if this is a one-way or two-way deal, Gatcomb should have a chance to compete for a fourth-line job in training camp. The 26-year-old put up seven points, 55 shots on net and 192 hits in 49 regular-season outings with the Islanders in 2025-26, but they didn't give him a qualifying offer Monday. Gatcomb will help replace some of the toughness Vegas lost when Cole Smith departed in free agency and Keegan Kolesar was traded to Detroit.

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