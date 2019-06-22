Golden Knights' Marcus Kallionkieli: Another solid pick for Vegas

Kallionkieli was drafted 139th overall by the Golden Knights at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Kallionkieli had no issues with the move from his native Finland to the USHL this past season. He finished in the top-10 in league goal scoring with 32 and his 53 points were also amongst the USHL's best. Kallionkieli is a goal-scoring forward whose best asset is his willingness to shoot the puck. He will bomb away from anywhere in the offensive zone and has displayed a quick and powerful release on his wrist shot. Kallionkieli's game is simple and he plays to his strength. Players who can put the puck in the net are always in demand and Kallionkieli has displayed such an ability. His compete level has been questioned, but his ceiling his high.