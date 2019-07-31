Golden Knights' Marcus Kallionkieli: Inks entry-level contract

Kallionkieli signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Vegas selected Kallionkieli in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-1 forward spent the 2018-19 campaign with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL, racking up 29 goals and 53 points in 58 games. The 18-year-old Finn is probably still at least a few years away from making his pro debut, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars at this stage.