Golden Knights' Marcus Kallionkieli: Inks entry-level contract
Kallionkieli signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday.
Vegas selected Kallionkieli in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-1 forward spent the 2018-19 campaign with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL, racking up 29 goals and 53 points in 58 games. The 18-year-old Finn is probably still at least a few years away from making his pro debut, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars at this stage.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Goalie Tiers
Not sure which goalies you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
Having trouble figuring out how to value this year's crop of Fantasy forwards? Mike Gay is...
-
Top 100 for Fantasy hockey
Still only 22, Connor McDavid stays atop Kyle Riley's top 100 Fantasy players for the 2019-2020...
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times