Stone (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Stone was considered a game-time decision despite participating in practice in a non-contact jersey. His activation makes him eligible to play, though it remains to be seen if he will suit up versus the Penguins. If he sits out once more, it seems likely Stone would return Saturday versus the Blackhawks at the latest.

