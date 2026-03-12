Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Activated from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stone (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Stone was considered a game-time decision despite participating in practice in a non-contact jersey. His activation makes him eligible to play, though it remains to be seen if he will suit up versus the Penguins. If he sits out once more, it seems likely Stone would return Saturday versus the Blackhawks at the latest.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Out again Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Won't play in Buffalo•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Considered day-to-day•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Suffers injury Sunday•