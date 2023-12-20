Stone registered an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Stone helped out on a Jack Eichel tally late in the blowout loss. With four goals and nine assists over nine outings in December, Stone has gotten his offense back up to where fantasy managers would expect it to be. The star winger has 33 points in as many games this season while adding 65 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-2 rating in a top-six role.