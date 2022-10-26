Stone scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Stone tallied just 1:02 after William Karlsson put Vegas ahead in the third period. The goal was Stone's second of the year and his first since Opening Night. The 30-year-old winger has remained productive with four assists, 15 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. He's handled a first-line role with no trouble, showing that he's recovered from the back injury that hampered him last year.