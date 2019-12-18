Stone dished two assists, fired three shots on goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Stone set up Chandler Stephenson and Shea Theodore in the second period, turning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead. Stone has a goal and seven helpers during his five-game point streak. The recent surge has the winger at 32 points (12 markers, 20 helpers) and 95 shots in 37 contests this season. Deploy the 27-year-old with confidence in fantasy.