Stone logged two power-play assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Stone has two goals and two assists over the first two contests in the second round. The winger is up to four goals, eight points (three on the power play), 19 shots on net, nine hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over eight playoff outings. While he struggled to score early in the postseason, the Golden Knights' leaky defense and goaltending has undermined Stone's productive offense of late.