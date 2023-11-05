Stone scored two shorthanded goals on five shots, added two assists, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Avalanche.

Stone matched his total of shorthanded goals from last season in just this one game. He also had a power-play assist among his two helpers. The 31-year-old winger has three multi-point efforts in 12 contests this season, racking up four goals, eight helpers, 19 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Saturday was a showcase of what Stone can do at his absolute best, but he should continue to be a steady fantasy option on the league's best team.