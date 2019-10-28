Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Another multi-point effort
Stone scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Just 34 seconds after Ryan Getzlaf struck first for the Ducks, Stone was credited for a goal that Cam Fowler put behind his own goalie. Stone didn't have an official shot on goal in the contest, pulling off a rare feat in the process. There's really no stopping the 27-year-old winger, who is up to 16 points in 13 games this season. He's only been held off the scoresheet twice in 2019-20.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: So hot right now•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: On fire early•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Strikes with man advantage•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Riding hot streak•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Another pair of points•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Two power-play points Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.