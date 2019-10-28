Stone scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Just 34 seconds after Ryan Getzlaf struck first for the Ducks, Stone was credited for a goal that Cam Fowler put behind his own goalie. Stone didn't have an official shot on goal in the contest, pulling off a rare feat in the process. There's really no stopping the 27-year-old winger, who is up to 16 points in 13 games this season. He's only been held off the scoresheet twice in 2019-20.