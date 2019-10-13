Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Another pair of points
Stone scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flames.
Stone has four multi-point efforts in five games this season, giving him three tallies and five helpers. The 27-year-old winger is at the top of his game, and with the Golden Knights' dangerous offense, he's always a threat to contribute on the scoresheet.
