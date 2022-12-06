Stone logged and assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

Stone set up the second of Paul Cotter's two goals in the game. The assist was Stone's third in as many games, though this was a notable one since his usual center, Jack Eichel, was out of the lineup with a lower-body injury. Stone can often thrive regardless of the talent around him as a play-driving winger. He's at nine goals, 12 helpers, 69 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-13 rating through 27 outings.