Stone had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 win over Ottawa on Thursday.
Stone grabbed a Thomas Chabot giveaway in front early in the first and buried if behind Cam Talbot. He's off to a strong start with 10 points in 12 games, including four in his last three games. Stone's back surgery is far behind him and he's back to his Selke-worthy play.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Two points in overtime win•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Adds insurance marker•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Slides helper in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Notches power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Playing Saturday•