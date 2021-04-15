Stone scored a goal and dished an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Stone set up Max Pacioretty at 15:25 of the first period, and the wingers swapped roles for a third-period insurance tally. The two-point effort put Stone at 14 goals, 46 points, 69 shots on net and a plus-21 rating through 41 contests this year. He should continue to work north of a point-per-game pace down the stretch.