Stone (upper body) is fully healthy to begin training camp, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Stone missed the end of the Golden Knights' postseason run in 2024-25 due to an upper-body injury, but he recovered during the offseason and should be fully available heading into the 2025-26 regular season. The 33-year-old appeared in 66 regular-season games last season, his highest mark since the 2018-19 campaign. He logged 19 goals, 48 assists, 42 blocked shots and 32 hits while averaging 19:15 of ice time, and he should maintain a top-six role during the 2025-26 season.