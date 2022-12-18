Stone (lower body) finished Saturday's 5-2 loss versus the Islanders with an injury, and head coach Bruce Cassidy isn't sure if the winger will avoid missing time, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Stone was hit by a Phil Kessel shot and had to leave the contest in the third period. He was able to finish the game, but Cassidy said Stone wasn't 100 percent when he returned. For a team that's already missing Jack Eichel (lower body) and Shea Theodore (leg), losing Stone for any length of time would be difficult. More information on the winger's status should be available before Monday's game against the Sabres.