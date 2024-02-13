Stone scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Stone scored for the first time since his hat trick Jan. 15 versus the Predators. During the eight-game goal drought, the winger still posted seven assists to remain productive. Stone is up to 52 points, 113 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 53 appearances, and he remains the focal point of the Golden Knights' offense with Jack Eichel (knee) on the mend.