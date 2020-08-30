Stone scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 3.

Stone gave the Golden Knights some extra breathing room with his goal at 2:19 of the third period. He's tallied six goals with five assists, 21 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating through 11 playoff contests. Stone has three tallies and a helper in his last four outings, showing his trademark consistency for getting on the scoresheet.