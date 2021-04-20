Stone scored two power-play goals on five shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Stone dug the Golden Knights of a 2-0 hole to force overtime. The 28-year-old winger is on a different level lately with multiple points in five straight games (five tallies, five helpers). He's up to 17 goals, 52 points (15 on the power play), 79 shots on net, a plus-24 rating and 22 PIM through 44 contests.